Liverpool will be squaring off against Brighton on Saturday and with this, the Reds will resume their Premier League 2022-23 season after the international break. Liverpool have not had an ideal start to their campaign and they will be looking to put in a good performance in front of their home crowd at Anfield. Brighton, on the other hand, have had a respectable start to their season, and they are currently placed 4th in the standings.

When will the Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, October 1.

Where will the Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of theLiverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcaster)