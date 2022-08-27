Liverpool will look for their first win in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season when they take the field against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday. The Reds played out draws in their opening two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace and then they suffered a defeat against Manchester United at Old trafford. Bournemouth are also coming into this contest after facing a defeat against Arsenal. Bournemouth are currently at the 15th spot in the standings while Liverpool are at 16th.

When will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Where will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League will be played at Anfield.

What time will the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League?

Promoted

The Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)