Leicester City will take on Newcastle United in their next Premier League match, at the King Power Stadium on Monday. Currently, Newcastle United are having a decent run in the tournament with a total of 30 points and standing at the third place in the points table. Meanwhile, Leicester City are on the 13th place with only five wins out of the 15 games. Newcastle will be coming to this clash after defeating Chelsea 1-0 while Leicester also registered a 2-0 win against West Ham United in their previous match.

When will the Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match be played?

The Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be played on Monday, December 26.

Where will the Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match be played?

The Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time will the Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match start?

The Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match?

The Leicester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

