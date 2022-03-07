Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scored twice as Manchester City sealed a 4-1 victory over cross-town rivals Manchester United in their derby meeting in the Premier League on Sunday. Playing at the Etihad Stadium in front of their home fans, City made a flying start as they took the lead in the fifth minute, courtesy of a De Bruyne strike. Running into the middle inside United's box, De Bruyne neatly finished off a pass from the left flank to put his side ahead. United didn't take too long to respond. After a couple of half-chances that United failed to take advantage of, Jadon Sancho cut in from the left during a counter-attack and curled in the ball spectacularly into the back of the net to level the scores.

City struck back just six minutes later, with De Bruyne scoring again. After City took advantage of a misplaced pass by United's Anthony Elanga, Phil Foden saw his shot saved by David de Gea. However, United failed to clear the ball and De Bruyne took advantage to score from close range.

City dominated the second half and Riyad Mahrez scored with a thunderous half-volley that took a deflection on the way in the 68th minute.

The Algerian winger then put the icing on the cake for City with a goal in the 90th minute to seal a comfortable 4-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game on Sunday as Ralf Rangnick did not name a recognised striker in his starting line-up at the Etihad.

Edinson Cavani also missed out due to injury, while Marcus Rashford was left on the bench as Rangnick opted for Elanga and Sancho in a makeshift attack.

Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw also sat out the game for United due to testing positive for coronavirus.

(With AFP inputs)