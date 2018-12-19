Manchester United Announce Immediate Departure Of Manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. "Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement. "The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future."

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager," the statement added.

Mourinho's relationship with important members of the Manchester United squad had soured recently, with his strained relations with Paul Pogba coming out in the open after an unfortunate spat at Carrington. Mourinho also didn't share a great rapport with Antonio Valencia, after the Manchester United captain had liked a post on social media that discussed Mourinho's sacking.

Mourinho has previously managed clubs such as FC Porto, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea. The Portuguese manager had played an instrumental role in helping Chelsea become a force to reckon with in European football.

Mourinho was given charge of the club after Louis Van Gaal was sacked in 2016. Soon after, he signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for a whopping $ 85 million, which took the transfer market by storm. Although Mourinho wanted to last with the club for at least 15 years, lasted barely over 24 months.

Manchester United got off to a disastrous start this season, currently languishing at the sixth spot with 26 points, eight behind Unai Emery's Arsenal. Soon after United lost their Premier League fixture against Liverpool on December 16, where they lost 1-3 after a Xherdan Shaqiri brace. Liverpool are currently top of the table.