The Premier League title will be decided on the final day of the season with both Manchester City and Arsenal still in the race. City hosts West Ham at the Ethiad Stadium while Arsenal will take on Everton at home with both sides having a chance to clinch the trophy. It has been an interesting title race involving City, Arsenal and Liverpool but only two still remain in fray. While City have the chance to win a record fourth Premier League title in a row, Arsenal will be looking to win their first Premier League trophy since 2003-04. A look at the all possible scenarios that will decide the Premier League title race -

Manchester City

Manchester City need to win their final match against West Ham to clinch their fourth title in a row. A win will take them to 91 points - a tally that will be enough to put them ahead of Arsenal. A win for Arsenal will take them to 89 points. City can win the title even if they lose their match if Arsenal draw or loses their last game against Everton as City currently have 88 points while Arsenal have 86. If City are held to a draw by West Ham and Arsenal win their match, both teams will have 89 points but Arsenal will end up winning the league title thanks to a superior Goal Difference.

Arsenal

The situation for Arsenal is very simple. Win their match against Everton and hope that City drop points against West Ham. A win will take Arsenal to 89 points and that will be enough if City fail to win their match. However, a draw or a loss will be the end of Arsenal's title hopes. If they win the match and City draw with West Ham, Mikel Arteta's side will clinch the title on Goal Difference.

Any chance for Liverpool?

Liverpool are completely out of the title race as they are 9 points behind Manchester City and 7 points behind second-placed Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp will be leading Liverpool in his final game and irrespective of how they fare against Wolves, they will end up finishing third in the Premier League this season.