Harsha Bhogle Takes A Dig At Arsenal Football Club. Ravichandran Ashwin Disagrees

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter on Monday and slammed English football club Arsenal for their poor performances in recent times. Arsenal, who are harbouring hopes of a top-four Premier League finish this season, are currently languishing in sixth place. "For a football club that is really a no 5/no 6 club and which, at best, could aspire for no 4, Arsenal gets a lot of media attention. Maybe even more next year when they have to have a new manager," tweeted Bhogle. Arsenal at the moment are eight points behind fifth-placed Chelsea and chances of finishing in the top-four appear bleak.

The tweet didn't go down well with many Arsenal fans. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was quick to respond to Bhogle's tweet. "Oh no. Arsenal ain't so bad Harsha, all teams go through ups and downs," wrote Ashwin.

Arsenal's season went from bad to worse after losing 0-3 to Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday. With a top-four finish highly unlikely for the 'Gunners' in the Premier League, the only way they can qualify for the Champions League next season will be if they win the Europa League this year, which will be a tough proposition with teams like Atletico Madrid and Lyon still in the running.

Arsenal will take on Italian giants AC Milan in the round of 16 of Europa Cup (first leg) on March 8.

Meanwhile, the north London club announced the club's biggest-ever sponsorship deal a couple of weeks back, extending their shirt partnership with Dubai-based airline Emirates by five years.