Manchester United look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. United were beaten on the road at Aston Villa last weekend, but defeated the same opponent at Old Trafford in the League Cup 3rd round tie midweek. Erik ten Hag's men are already 14 points behind Arsenal, who head into the World Cup break as league leaders. A win for United will put them just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham, on the other hand, are winless in two.

When will the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, November 13.

Where will the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Craven Cottage in London.

What time will the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)