Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has challenged his team to "create their own history" amid comparisons with the club's last Premier League winning side. Arne Slot's charges sit six points clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham. Chasing a first English title since 2020, the Reds are firm favourites to be crowned champions after winning 13 times and losing just once in their first 17 league games. Liverpool fans are already debating if the current crop are as good as Jurgen Klopp's team, who lifted the trophy four years ago to end the club's 30-year title drought.

But Alisson, one of a handful of players remaining from Klopp's squad, said Slot's men deserve to be ranked on their own terms rather than compared to a side that reached three Champions League finals as well as winning the Premier League under the German.

"I don't think it's too similar, two different teams. A few players still play in the team but we have a little bit different style now, more ball possession, before it was really straightforward: a lot of transition, a lot of intensity," the Brazilian said.

"That team was really special, we achieved great things, it was the first Premier League title for this club in a long time. We achieved the Champions League together as well, the season before.

"I believe we don't have to compare ourselves with the teams in the past, we have to create our own history.

"We're not going to erase the things we did in the past that were really special and be always in the history of this club."

Of the 20-man squad named for Liverpool's 3-1 win against Leicester on Boxing Day, eight have experience of winning the title four years ago.

Only Mohamed Salah remains from the famous front three that also featured Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino four years ago.

But Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have joined with Salah to create an effective forward line for Slot.

Alisson is impressed with their impact, as well as the hunger displayed by the players yet to experience title glory with the Reds.

"We have a few players that are playing here long enough, that experienced the highest peak of maybe the Jurgen Klopp era and the lowest as well," he said.

"We have the quality to do something special and the most important thing is the commitment that is needed to win something is there, and the passion, the desire.

"We are hungry and we want to win every game in front of us and that's all we are focused on at the moment."

