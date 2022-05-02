Brazilian forward Richarlison scored what turned out to be the winning goal as Everton stunned Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park to keep their chances of survival alive. After his goal, which came one minute into the second half, fans went into a frenzy, with some throwing smoke flares on to the ground. Richarlison went on to pick up a smoke flare and throw it back into the stands. The video has gone viral, with some asking for the player to be punished.

Watch: Richarlison throws a smoke flare into the crowds after scoring vs Chelsea

Video of Richarlison throwing a smoke bomb back into the crowd after scoring the winner against Chelsea yesterday pic.twitter.com/kSPQA42TDC — Casual Ultra (@thecasualultra) May 2, 2022

According to media reports, the Football Association is set to investigate the matter. "We will look into the matter but, as far we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground," an Everton spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Richarlison took advantage of Cesar Azplicueta's slip on the edge of his own box to give Everton the lead. Jordan Pickford also made some crucial saves as Everton held on for a crucial three points.

"The team, stadium, the fans were man-of-the match today," said Everton manager Frank Lampard after the win against his former club. "They have to show they care. They don't have to go over the line but have to show they care, the fans want to see that.

"I prodded them a bit before the game because the situation is clear. We need to perform with that level in all our remaining games," he said.

Everton are 18th on the points table, with 32 points, two below Leeds. But the Toffees have a game in hand over the 17th placed Leeds.