Everton will look to move on from their 1-4 hammering against Liverpool in their last Premier League fixture as they aim to grab all three points at home versus Arsenal. Arsenal are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with 23 points from 14 games. Everton, on the other hand, are tottering in the second half of the table at the 16th place with 15 points in 14 games. All eyes will be on Everton manager Rafael Benitez and how he brings the club back in the top half of the table.

Where will the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played at Goodison Park.

When will the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match will be played on Tuesday, December 7.

What time will the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Everton vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)