Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League: Manchester United look to return to winning ways in the Premier League, but face a stiff competition in the form of Liverpool with Arne Slot's off to a perfect start so far. After a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day. Erik ten Hag's men were stunned by Brighton and Hove Albion last week. Meanwhile, Slot's Reds have had perfect start to the season with wins over newly-promoted Ipswich and Brentford. Liverpool haven't conceded a goal so far and could end the week maximums points in three matches which will put them level with champions Manchester City.

When is the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match taking place?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match is taking place on Sunday, September 1 (IST).

Where is the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match being held?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match is being held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)