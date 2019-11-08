 
Ederson To Miss Manchester City's Match Against Liverpool With Injury

Updated: 08 November 2019 21:13 IST

Manchester City will be without first choice goalkeeper Ederson for their top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester City suffered a huge blow ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at Premier League leaders Liverpool with goalkeeper Ederson ruled out through injury. The Brazilian international came off at half-time during Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw at Atalanta with a muscular problem. "He's not able to play," said City manager Pep Guardiola at his pre-match press conference. City ended that game in Milan with right-back Kyle Walker in goal after Ederson's replacement Claudio Bravo was sent off 10 minutes from time for bringing down Josip Ilicic outside his box.

Bravo endured an error-strewn first season in England back in 2016/17 when City finished third in the Premier League.

The Chilean has been replaced by Ederson as Guardiola's first-choice stopper over the past two seasons as City have won the league.

However, Guardiola rejected suggestions that Bravo will be a liability at Anfield on Sunday.

"We have another top 'keeper," added Guardiola.

"We won the Carabao (League) Cup and FA Cup thanks to Claudio. He's an exceptional 'keeper. He won a lot of games with his national team Chile too, so (I have) no doubts."

