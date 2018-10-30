 
Dele Alli Signs New Tottenham Hotspur Deal

Updated: 30 October 2018 17:48 IST

Dele Alli joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive appearances for the club.

Dele Alli signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at Tottenham Hotspur until 2024. © Twitter

England midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new long-term contract, keeping him at Tottenham Hotspur until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive appearances for the club. He joins Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks in signing long-term deals at the club in recent months. "We are delighted to announce that Dele Alli has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2024," Spurs said on their website.

"The midfielder joined us as a teenager from boyhood club MK Dons in 2015 and immediately set about making an impact in the Premier League, being named PFA Young Player of the Year and earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year in each of his first two seasons with us."

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League following Monday's 0-1 home defeat against leaders Manchester City.

Playing on the scarred Wembley turf just 24 hours after it was torn up by an NFL fixture, Manchester City's peerless quality and a predatory finish from Riyad Mahrez helped them win the pitch battle.

A sixth victory from their last seven league games lifted Guardiola's unbeaten side back above Liverpool on goal difference.

It was a dispiriting evening for fifth placed Tottenham, who now trail City by five points after their first league defeat in five games.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld blamed the pitch, saying: "I have to be honest, the pitch wasn't good.

"Both teams like to play out from the back and to play football in these circumstances, it was very difficult."

Tottenham Hotspur England Dele Alli English Premier League Football
