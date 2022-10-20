Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated during his side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday. Ronaldo, who started United's last home game against Newcastle United, was left on the bench by manager Erik ten Hag for the game against Spurs. With the Red Devils in cruise control and in the driving seat with only minutes left until the final whistle, the 37-year-old stormed off down the tunnel in disappointment.

Cristiano Ronaldo went to the tunnel before the game ended against Tottenham



With Ronaldo again relegated to the bench, it looked like United may again fail to turn their fine approach play into goals as they had 19 shots on goal in the first 45 minutes without reward.

However, Fred and Bruno Fernandes got the goals in the second half in a thoroughly deserved win that put the Red Devils within one point of the top four.

Only the heroics of Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal kept the score down on a chastening night for Spurs' dreams of competing for a first league title since 1961.

"It was the best team performance so far this season," said Ten Hag. "You see we are developing, but you see the last weeks how we want to play. We get better every time.

"Against this Spurs, which for me is a magnificent team, it was really enjoyable to watch it."

Ten Hag was also asked about Ronaldo's action after he failed to bring him on, to which he replied: "I deal with that tomorrow. I want the focus to be on the performance of the team."

United will now take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

