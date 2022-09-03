Chelsea have not been able to string together consistent performances this season, and the Blues will really hope to change their fortunes around when they square off against West Ham United on their home turf at Stamford Bridge in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. Chelsea are currently at the 10th spot in the standings with seven points while West Ham United are at the 14th spot with four points. Chelsea had last suffered a 1-2 defeat against Southampton earlier this week.

When will the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 3.

Where will the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)