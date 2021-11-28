All eyes will again be on star player Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United will look to put aside their indifferent form in the Premier League when they take on table toppers Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. With the departure of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United will aim to start from scratch and grab all three points in a difficult away fixture. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be a tough nut to crack owing to their recent domination in the League. They are currently at the top of the points table with 29 points from 12 games. United still have a long way to go as they are tottering behind at the eighth spot with 17 points in as many games.

Where will the Chelsea vs Manchester United League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

When will the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on Sunday, November 28.

What time will the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)