Chelsea and Leicester City will clash against each other in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea would look to get back to winning ways after facing a 0-3 defeat against Leeds United. On the other hand, Leicester had also faced a defeat against Southampton in the Premier League. Chelsea are currently at the 12th spot in the standings while Leicester are at 19th. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had missed the game against Leeds as he received a red card for his altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte.

When will the Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 27.

Where will the Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time will the Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League match start?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promoted

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)