Chelsea are under pressure to get their Premier League campaign on track on home soil this weekend. Chelsea fared far better in the League Cup as a 7-1 rout of Grimsby handed Frank Lampard his first victory in charge at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are at the start of a new era and there were encouraging signs for Lampard in last weekend's 2-1 loss to Liverpool. Defensive issues remain, with the Blues yet to keep a clean sheet in nine games under Lampard, but N'Golo Kante's return from injury does offer some much-needed protection for the backline. Brighton's visit to the Bridge on Saturday also starts an enticing run of fixtures for Chelsea to haul themselves back into the top four, with Southampton, Newcastle, Burnley, Watford and Crystal Palace to come.

When is the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be played on September 28, 2019.

Where will the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be played?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be played at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2019 match?

The live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton Premier League 2019 match will be available on Hotstar.

