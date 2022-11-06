Premier League high-flyers Arsenal face a tough trip as they take on London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Fulham, Arsenal need a win to reagin the top spot, while Chelsea look to bounce back following their heavy defeat to Brighton last week. Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was exiled by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last season following a series of disciplinary issues before joining Barcelona in January. Chelsea boss Graham Potter admitted Aubameyang is fired up by the prospect of taking on his former club.

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, Novemeber 11.

Where will the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

What time will the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

