Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League Live Updates: Arsenal look to return to the top of Premier League tables as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang start for Chelsea against his former side while Arsenal welcome back left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. Chelsea look to get back to winning ways, following their 1-4 defeat at Brighton last week. Aubameyang was exiled by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last season following a series of disciplinary issues. He would love to bag a goal against his former side as Chelsea look to return to winning ways. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Thiago, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho; Sterling, Havertz, Mount; Aubameyang.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Martinelli; Jesus.

