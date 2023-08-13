Chelsea and Liverpool had to settle for a 1-1 draw to start their Premier League season on Sunday. After a week of battling to land the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a Premier League record transfer fee, both Chelsea and Liverpool's need for the Ecuadorian was exposed in an explosive encounter. Liverpool's bright start was rewarded when Luis Diaz prodded home the opening goal, but debutant Axel Disasi earned Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino a point on his first game in charge.

The American executives of both clubs were in attendance at Stamford Bridge ahead of an intense few days of negotiations after Liverpool had a 110 million offer accepted for Caicedo, only for the player to remain keen on a move to Chelsea instead.

After his defensive midfield options were gutted by the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia, Jurgen Klopp named an offensive front six with new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai alongside Cody Gakpo in midfield.

Liverpool settled the better and Mohamed Salah was inches away from opening the scoring when he rattled the crossbar on 12 minutes.

Salah was involved when the Reds did take the lead six minutes later with a brilliant cross that Diaz prodded home at the back post.

Advertisement

The Egyptian's record of scoring on the opening weekend every year of his Liverpool career came to an end, but only due to a VAR review that ruled out a slick finish that would have made it 2-0.

However, the momentum of the game swung after Disasi bundled home Chelsea's equaliser.

Seconds later Ben Chilwell thought he had turned the game on its head, only for VAR to this time ride to Liverpool's rescue for offside.

Chances continued to come and go at both ends, but a seventh consecutive clash between the sides ended in a draw.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)