Liverpool face Brighton in a Premier League tie between the sides on Saturday. The Reds have won 8 of the 17 matches played so far in the league. They have 28 points in their kitty. On the other hand, Brighton have also won 8 of the 17 matches played, but they have one point less than that of Liverpool. It is worth noting that Brighton have won only one of their 11 Premier League matches against Liverpool. The Reds have won seven and three ended in a draw.

When will the Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, January 14.

Where will the Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at Falmer Stadium.

What time will the Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels wil broadcast the Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

