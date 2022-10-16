Aston Villa host Chelsea for a Premier League match between the sides on Sunday. Chelsea are at the fourth spot in the Premier League table with 16 points to their credit from 8 games. They have won 5 matches and lost 2. Talking about their recent form, the Blues have travelled to Aston after registering a 2-0 win over AC Milan in Champions League group stage this week. On the other hand, Aston Villa are at the 16th spot with 9 points from as many games. They have won 2 and lost 4 matches. Their most recent game was against Nottingham Forest that ended in a 1-1 draw.

When will Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match be played?

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be played at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham.

What time Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match begin?

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match?

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match be available for streaming?

Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)