Arsenal face a tought trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to snap a four-game winless streak. The Gunners have no time to lick their wounds after losing top spot in the Premier League to Manchester City, following a 1-3 defeat at home to the champions on Thursday. After dropping just seven points in their opening 19 league games, Arsenal have let eight slip away in the last three following defeat at Everton and a controversial 1-1 draw with Brentford. Pe Guardiola's men lead only on goal difference and Arsenal still have a game in hand on their title rivals. A win at Villa Park would right the ship for Arteta's men, but there are fears fatigue and injuries are beginning to hamper a young squad.

When will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, February.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham.

What time will the Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match start?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match will start at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be broadcas on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

