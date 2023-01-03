Arsenal host Newcastle in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The Gunners top the table this season with 43 points from 16 matches. They have won 14 games and lost only one so far. On the other hand, Newcastle are at the third spot in the table with 34 points from 17 matches. It is worth noting that the Gunners have won their last 11 matches against Newcastle at home across competitions. Meanwhile, the last Premier League match between the sides saw Newcastle beating Arsenal 2-0.

When will the Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be played on Wednesday, January 4.

Where will the Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction: Teams Invest In Untested Players - Experts