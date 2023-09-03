Arsenal will be squaring off against Manchester United in their next Premier League match on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, London. The Gunners have won four of their last five home matches against Manchester United. On the other hand, Man Utd have lost five of their last nine Premier League games against Arsenal. Notably, the hosts will also the be the favorites in this clash as they only lost two of their last 24 home matches in the Premier League. Currently, Arsenal are standing at the sixth spot on the points table, with a total of two victories out of three matches. On the other hand, the Red Devils are at the 10th place with two wins and one loss.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, September 3.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match start?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)