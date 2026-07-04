Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his long-awaited senior India debut on Saturday in the second T20I against England. While he made history by becoming India's youngest-ever international debutant - breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record - he also registered a rather rare and unwanted feat. Sooryavanshi became the first Indian to get out stumped on his T20I debut. The 15-year-old made 14 runs off 10 balls. After hitting two sixes, he tried to go big against off-spinner Will Jacks by stepping out, but got stumped out after missing the ball.

India vs England, 2nd T20I: As it happened

A majestic half-century from Jacob Bethell helped England edge past India by 4 wickets in the second T20I on Saturday in Manchester.

Bethell played a commanding innings of 76 off 46 balls laced with 5 fours and sixes each, leading the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series after the first match was washed out due to rain.

England's chase of 191 got off to a shaky start as India's ace seamer Arshdeep Singh ripped through the top order before Harry Brook and Tom Banton launched a counterattack.

Arshdeep struck with the very first ball of the innings, removing Phil Salt for a duck, and followed it up by dismissing Jos Buttler, also for a duck, leaving England reeling at 1/2.

Brook responded with a blistering 39 off just 12 balls, taking the attack to the Indian bowlers, while Jacob Bethell played the anchor's role as England rebuilt.

Brook's aggressive knock ended when Axar Patel trapped him after a successful review, bringing an end to a rapid partnership.

Bethell then joined hands with Tom Banton, who made a fluent 39, to revive England's hopes with a brisk stand. The pair kept the required rate within reach with positive strokeplay against India's spinners.

India regained control in the middle overs as Arshdeep returned to dismiss Banton, while Varun Chakaravarthy removed Will Jacks for 9.

However, following Chakaravarthy's over, Bethell slammed Ravi Bishnoi for 29 runs and brought up an excellent fifty to get the game under control for the hosts.

In the following over, Harshit Rana got the better of Sam Curran, bringing Jofra Archer to the crease. In the next over, Bethell and Archer sealed the match for England with 6 balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, fluent innings from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and a late flourish from Tilak Varma powered India to 190/7 in their 20 overs against England in the second T20I in Manchester on Saturday.

With ANI inputs

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