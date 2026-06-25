The spotlight is no longer unknown to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. From the day he scored the fastest century by an Indian in IPL 2025, the world has taken note of Sooryavanshi. Now Sooryavanshi is in the big league. Videos have already started appearing on social media of Sooryavanshi's training sessions with the senior team. However, former India star Cheteshwar Pujara feels Sooryavanshi may not play the first T20I against England when the two teams start their contest on July 1.

"I don't see any changes in India's top three of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan. Both Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan will be part of the opening XI for sure," Pujara said on Star Sports.

"When India rotate their players, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will certainly feature in at least one match," he said.

While current T20 World Cup holders India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites to win the series on their return to Ireland after three years, the primary narrative revolves around teenaged batting sensation Sooryavanshi, who has left everyone excited with his audacious strokeplay.

Following an explosive IPL 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals and hitting 94 for India A in the 50-over tri-series final in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, Sooryavanshi is on the verge of a historic international debut. But at the same time, it creates a major selection dilemma for the team management.

Fitting Sooryavanshi into the playing eleven might require breaking up the highly successful opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph. Adding to it, Ishan Kishan also sparkled at number three, which means it's easier said than done to hand a debut to young Sooryavanshi.

The series also marks a crucial leadership initiation for Iyer, who returns to the India T20I setup for the first time since December 2023. Taking over the reins from Suryakumar Yadav, Iyer will look to leverage his highly successful IPL captaincy experience and strong rapport with head coach Gautam Gambhir to anchor a hyper-aggressive middle order that includes himself, Kishan, and vice-captain Tilak Varma.

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