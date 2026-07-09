India Predicted XI vs England, 4th T20I: India look to end their losing streak as the Shreyas Iyer-led side takes on England in the fourth T20I encounter in Bristol on Thursday. India are currently 0-2 down in the five-match series, with two losses in the last two matches after the first match was washed out due to rain. It has been a disappointing show from the Indian batters so far in the series, with the visitors getting bowled out for just 76 in the third T20I match. Not a single batter could cross the 15-run mark as India slumped to a 125-run loss-the biggest defeat for them in T20Is by runs.

As a result, it can be expected that the team management will end up making some changes to the playing XI for the remaining two fixtures.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut in the second T20I, but the 15-year-old has failed to score big in the two matches. He scored 14 runs off 10 balls in the second T20I and followed it up with a 5-ball 13 before being dismissed by Jofra Archer. However, he is expected to receive another chance, and he will most likely open the batting with Abhishek Sharma.

Ishan Kishan is expected to bat at No. 3, with skipper Shreyas Iyer coming in at No. 4. Both Kishan and Iyer got starts at various points in the series but failed to convert them into big scores. However, the one change that could happen is at No. 5.

With scores of 13, 24*, and 3, Tilak Varma has failed to make an impact in the series so far and has faced a lot of criticism from both fans and experts. While Samson has played as a top-order batter in the recent past, the team management may decide to add him to the middle order as a replacement for Tilak, giving him the responsibility to make the batting more solid in the middle.

Coming to the all-rounders, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana are expected to retain their places.

In the bowling department, Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh will be the pacers, while Varun Chakravarthy may play as the sole specialist spinner.

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

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