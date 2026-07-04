In the delirium surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, one person seems to have completely disappeared from the conversation - Sanju Samson. A few months ago, Samson slammed scores of 97*, 89 and 89 in three successive matches as India won the T20 World Cup 2026. If that was the high point, his form came crashing down during the tours of Ireland and England. His three scores so far read 5, 0 and 1. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, IPL 2026's top run-scorer, waiting on the bench, the writing was on the wall for Samson. Then, ahead of the second India-England T20I, it happened: Samson made way for Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi is Indian cricket's latest poster boy, and his entry means Samson may have to sit out for a while. Ahead of the match, India coach Gautam Gambhir could be seen having a lengthy chat with Samson.

As Vaibhav Suryavanshi replaced Sanju Samson, Gambhir was seen having a long & animated chat with Samson. pic.twitter.com/OVR2FIJsGe — Varun (@Defending_18) July 4, 2026

Good to see Gautam Gambhir having a chat with Sanju Samson. That's always one thing you need from the management. pic.twitter.com/woihQi2l82 — Pitch Perfect (@_pitch__perfect) July 4, 2026

Sooryavanshi has become the youngest player to represent India across formats, as well as the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history. He was included in India's playing XI for the ongoing second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday, becoming India's youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days.

He has now broken the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar (Test debut at 16 years and 205 days; ODI debut at 16 years and 238 days).

The 15-year-old cricketer was named in India's T20I squads for the tours of Ireland and England, as well as for the Asian Games. He became the youngest-ever player to be picked for the Indian national side, breaking a 36-year-old record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Notably, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden national call-up following a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.

The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

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