The wait for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's senior India debut continues. While the 15-year-old has been included in the India squads for the T20Is against Ireland and England, he hasn't managed to break into the playing XI of a side that recently won the T20 World Cup 2026. Whether Sooryavanshi should play is a topic that has split opinions among experts and fans alike. However, former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel stated that clear communication from the team management to Sooryavanshi is more important.

Parthiv said that it is important for the Team India coaching staff, which is led by Gautam Gambhir, to send the correct message to Sooryavanshi.

"I feel that at some point in this series (against England), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will definitely get an opportunity. But at this point in time, communication is something which is very important. You know, when you are part of a coaching staff, you have to make sure that you are giving away the right signals to a batter," Parthiv said, speaking on Star Sports, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"Even if you are not going to make him play, you have to tell him that fact. He's a 15-year-old kid. You have to speak to him carefully. You have to teach him a little patience," he added.

Sooryavanshi currently finds himself behind Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in the pecking order, who all played crucial roles in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.

"Talking about Sanju Samson, he was the Player of the Series in the World Cup. You have Ishan Kishan, who is batting at No. 3 and is the No. 1 ICC-ranked player. No. 2 is Abhishek Sharma. At this point in time, there is no place, and you have to communicate that really well to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi," Parthiv further said.

India suffered a shock 0-2 T20I series loss to Ireland, during which Sooryavanshi did not play. The first T20I between India and England was abandoned midway due to rain.

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