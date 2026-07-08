Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik criticised the Gautam Gambhir-led team management for promoting pacer Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube during India's batting collapse in the third T20I against England in Nottingham. Following Axar Patel's dismissal on the final ball of the fifth over, India sent Harshit in ahead of Dube with the score reading 52/5. Karthik, who was on commentary duty, was left baffled by the decision and questioned the management's faith in Dube.

"Are you serious? Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube? You can't be serious," Karthik was heard saying on air.

Dube eventually walked out to bat a couple of overs later but failed to make an impact. He was dismissed for two off four balls by Josh Tongue.

Karthik felt the decision to hold Dube back was difficult to understand.

"Do they (the team management) not trust Dube enough to send him in at this stage? Instead, they've promoted Harshit Rana ahead of him. I'm not sure that's the right way to go about it," he added.

Meanwhile, India suffered their heaviest-ever T20I defeat by runs, going down to England by 125 runs at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Phil Salt overcame initial jitters to smash his way to a 44-ball-70 as England posted a competitive 201 for 7.

The hosts took a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out.

In reply, India's batting crumbled under sustained pressure from England's pace attack. Chasing 202, the visitors were bundled out for just 76 in 11.4 overs.

England's bowlers struck regularly, leaving India with no opportunity to build partnerships as wickets fell in clusters throughout the innings.

The comprehensive victory gives England complete control of the series, while India must win the remaining two matches to avoid a series defeat.

(With Agency Inputs)

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