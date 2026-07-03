Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quite literally divided the cricket world on the topic: whether the Indian team is holding back the teenager. The fact that Sanju Samson has failed to score in three successive matches has strengthened Sooryavanshi's case. The likes of Ravi Shastri, Michael Vaughan, and Alastair Cook have said Sooryavanshi should have made his debut in the two-T20I series against Ireland. Then there is the group that includes Cheteshwar Pujara and Saba Karim, who feel Sooryavanshi's inclusion should not come at the expense of a proven performer.

The Indian team management is also of the opinion that Sooryavanshi will have to go through the paces. "He (Sooryavanshi) is absolutely ready to play international cricket; there is no doubt about that. But also, Sanju Samson is a guy who went a long way towards helping us win the World Cup three months ago," India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said.

"He had a fairly good IPL, and it is important to give players confidence and send a message to the players that we want to give guys a long run in the team. We are all excited to see Vaibhav play, but he has to go through the same process. There is certainly no question about how good he is."

AB de Villiers differs with Ryan ten Doeschate. "When will he be unleashed? I thought the Ireland series was the perfect opportunity for him to come in and get a feel for international cricket. It was unfortunate that he never got an opportunity. I beg to differ with Ryan ten Doeschate saying Sooryavanshi has to go through the process like any other player. After the IPL he had, it was time to throw him into the deep end, especially against a lower-ranked team like Ireland, to get a bit of experience," AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

After losing the Ireland series 2-0, India are yet to taste victory on the England tour. Their first T20I was washed out.

"There is some work to do for Team India. They need to regroup, reset, and find a method to play in the UK. It's not easy in those conditions, where the scores are not like they are in the IPL. You don't get to the 250s and 260s there. It is more strategic and tactical out there, where sometimes 140 or 160 is enough," said de Villiers.

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