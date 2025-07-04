Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj believes that the former India cricketer was 'pained' after Shubman Gill failed to score a triple century during the second Test encounter against England. Gill looked in sublime form as he dominated the England bowlers but his knock finally came to an end on 269. Gill was dismissed by Josh Tongue and Yograj said that it was a 'crime' to lose a wicket when the batter was set. He even commented that Yuvraj also feels the same and Gill should have saved his wicket.

“I am glad that whatever Yuvraj has achieved in his life, he is giving it back to the players by coaching them. Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep have been his trainees. When Shubman Gill was batting on 200, I wanted him to remain 250 not out. But when the batter gets out, then I am pained. Yuvraj is also feeling the same. He has realised that getting out after such a big score is a crime. When you are 200 not out, 250 not out, 300 not out – when you have not out against your name – then all your mistakes are improved. Secondly, a lot was being said about Shubman Gill. To them, I just want to say… ‘Please, if you haven't played cricket, don't talk about it'. Gill has worked on his top hand,” Yograj told ANI.

Yograj added that Yuvraj has dedicated time to honing new talent after retiring from international cricket and has even trained players like Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

“Yuvraj knows how to make players. Players should learn from Yuvraj, Gautam Gambhir. They will scold players too, irrespective of how many runs you've scored or wickets you've taken. Sachin Tendulkar used to scold himself. Sunil Gavaskar would leave the nets if he got out. People become great because even when they play big innings, they go back and reflect on it, examining what they did wrong. Gill can achieve greater things. He could score 300, 400… if Brian Lara can score 500 not out, then we can too.”

“He has always had an issue regarding his right hand, but I spoke to Yuvi three days ago and he told me, ‘Papa, his right-hand issue has improved drastically. He can score more runs. I keep telling him not to get out'. The cover drives he played on the rise, head on top of the ball, he adjusted his right hand. It was perfect. I am told he is batting like magic. Because of the slight changes he is constantly making.”