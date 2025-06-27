Ravichandran Ashwin has for long been an admirer of Rishabh Pant. And after his twin centuries in Leeds in the first India vs England Test, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had one major request from Ashwin, that is to convert his hundreds into double centuries. Despite five centuries from their batters across both innings, India allowed England to chase their second highest target of 371 to concede a 0-1 lead in the five-match series.

Lauding the twin centuries by Pant, Ashwin said comparing him to Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not appropriate, as the latter never batted at the reasonably high No. 5 position.

"It is wrong comparion. MS Dhoni never batted at No. 5. I would say Dhoni was wicketkeeper-batter. Pant is a batter-wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant should be compared with Virat Kohli , other batters. He is a mainstream batter," Ashwin said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin compared Pant's ability to pick a delivery with Pakistani great Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"The skill and timing that Rishabh Pant has...Look at the amount of time he is facing fast bowling. he is hitting fast bowlers slog sweep, then also going for late scoops. Why do these things happen to Rishabh Pant? Because he has got so much time where he wants to lodge a ball that is thrown at him. How do you define this time? Actually, there is a story. In 1992 World Cup, Imran Khan got Inzamam ul Haq in the team. He was asked 'Why did you pick up Inzamam?' Imran replied, 'Wasim Akram is bowling so fast, yet Inzamam is batting in slow motion'. Some of these special batters have the knack of picking the bowlers early."

Hailing Pant's twin centuries as a rare feat, Ashwin suggested that the wicketkeeper-batter should look to stretch those efforts further.

"Rishabh has had a fabulous game as a batter. But I would like to repeat that Rishabh has got a great defence. There is not one shot in the book that he cannot play...

"Can I request you to make a double 100 next time when you're batting at 130? Because, you know that lower order doesn't mean more contribution. So, in your situation, I request you to please take the team to the last day." He also requested Pant to avoid his now famous front flips especially in Tests.

"I've only one request, please don't do that front flip. In Tests, your body gets tired unlike in IPL where you will not play more than 50-60 balls. He is a bona fide top batter in the Indian lineup. So he has nothing to prove."