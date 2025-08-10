India's performance in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England will be remembered for the ages to come. From skipper Shubman Gill's 754-run tally to Mohammed Siraj's 23 wickets, it was a brilliant show as India ended the series with a 2-2 draw. Apart from them, another player who was also at his absolute best was pacer Akash Deep, who finished the series with 13 wickets in three matches. Despite missing the fourth Test due to an injury, he played a pivotal role in the team's success.

Apart from his heroics with the ball, Akash stunned everyone with his brilliant maiden half-century in the second innings of the fifth Test at The Oval. Akash was sent as the nightwatchman but he continued with his hitting and scored 66 before getting dismissed.

Recently, the pacer opened up about his knock and stated that he had made a promise to himself of not getting out early.

"I never play my cricket based on hope. I promised myself at night that I would not get out. I made this commitment. I decided not to play a rash shot," Akash told Aaj Tak.

"If a good ball got me out, there was no issue with that, as these things can happen in cricket. If I didn't score any runs, I was fine with it. My aim was just to stay at the crease. I had this motivation, and this made batting easier," he added.

India took four wickets on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval when England needed 35 runs more to win. As a result, the visitors won by six runs, drawing the series 2-2.

"It was an important match. We were trailing 1-2 in the series. We had played well in the series but we were behind. The wicket seemed flat in the Oval Test but later, the pitch started doing something," said Akash Deep.

"The crowd was behind us, it was then that we had the belief of pulling off a win. We were talking that England would lose wickets in a heap and this is what exactly happened," he added.