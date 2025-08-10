Coming back to the Indian team after a gap of 8 years, Karun Nair earned the much-deserved 'second chance' on the tour of England, but his performances didn't quite reflect the hunger he had shown to make a comeback to the Test team. Nair only scored one half-century on the tour, that too in the first innings of the final Test of the series, before producing another insipid show in the second innings. With the series now over, uncertainties of another chance are understandably looming over his Test future. The veteran batter himself admitted that he should've converted the half-century at the Oval into a hundred but was disappointed to not do so.

"I was disappointed at not being able to convert the start at The Oval into a century," he said in a chat with ESPNCricinfo. "But looking back, it was quite important to grind my way on that first day with the team in a tricky position. I'd done well there previously; I'd gotten a 150 for Northants against Surrey. The nerves were there, but I was feeling good. I was hoping to convert, which I couldn't.".

The series concluded 2-2, with nothing separating the two teams in an extremely closely-fought 5-match series. While Nair continued to search for an absolute high on a personal level, he has plenty to reflect on, now that the assignment has ended.

"It was an up-and-down series in that sense, and I did reflect a lot. But it's also important to let go of what has happened and look forward to what I need to do in the next few months. It's about keeping my focus levels up and making sure I go on and make big scores, irrespective of the level I'm playing at," he added.

Nair's focus is now shifting to the Maharaja Trophy T20, where he'll look to do his best as the Mysore Warriors look to defend their title.