Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers on the second day of the first Test against England. While the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja toiled hard with no success, Bumrah provded crucial breakthroughs after India were all out for 471. Bumrah scalped the wickets of England openrs Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. In doing so, Bumrah surpassed Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram for most wickets in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) by an Asian.

Bumrah, after his two wickets, went up to 147 from 60 innings in SENA countries. He surpassed Wasim Akram in the list of Asian bowlers with most wickets in SENA countries. Bumrah tops the list, followed by Akram (146), Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), and Mohammed Shami (123).

Earlier, England tearaway Mark Wood praised Jasprit Bumrah, the current "best bowler in the world," as a speedster who has the potential to "change the game." Bumrah has transformed into the world's best following his mouth-watering spells across all formats of the game. The 31-year-old has been deemed the biggest threat to England in India's young squad. Wood underscored the havoc "dangerous" Bumrah can cause in any game phase.

"He is a phenomenal bowler across all formats who is really dangerous. I can honestly say he is really hard to pick up and face. He is quicker than you think. He is the best bowler in the world right now, and he is dangerous in any part of the match. Bumrah can change the game," Wood said on Sky Sports.

Moments after Wood's words echoed in the stadium, Bumrah had already proved to be a menace that England struggled to deal with. In the opening over of England's first innings, Zak Crawley was unavailable to avoid Bumrah's magic.

With an absolute peach of a delivery, Bumrah lured a thick outside edge of Crawley, who was looking to flick the ball away. The good length of delivery angled into the middle leg hit the deck and straightened considerably, and Crawley had no answer to it.

Karun Nair took a share catch at the slip, forcing Crawley to return cheaply on 4(6). In his first spell, Bumrah almost had a second wicket to his column on the final delivery of the seventh over. Ben Duckett slashed the ball hard towards Ravindra Jadeja, stationed at the backward point.

The ball travelled swiftly towards him, and Jadeja managed to get a hold of it, but the ball eventually popped out of his hands, giving Duckett an unprecedented lifeline on 15(20). He ended his first spell after bowling five overs, giving away 21 runs with a sole wicket, the best among India's fast bowling troika.

With IANS inputs