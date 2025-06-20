India vs England 1st Test, LIVE Streaming In USA: India and England clash in the first Test of the newly-named 'Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy'. Team India are embarking on a transition phase and a new era in the longest format, with 25-year-old batter Shubman Gill now the captain of the team. It is be India's first Test series following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, England will be under pressure to deliver on home soil, and will bring out their aggressive 'Bazball' style of cricket. This is the beginning of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

When will the India vs England, 1st Test match take place?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will take place from Friday, June 20 to Tuesday, June 24 (IST).

Where will the India vs England, 1st Test match be held?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be held at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England.

What time will the India vs England, 1st Test match start?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will start at 3 am PDT, 4 am MDT, 5 am CDT, 6 am EDT.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, 1st Test match in USA?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be televised live on Willow TV in USA.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 1st Test match in USA?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be live streamed on Willow TV in USA.

