India vs England LIVE Streaming, 1st Test: The first Test of the highly-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England is set to kick off. It marks the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations. India enter the series with a fresh look, with Shubman Gill having been appointed the new captain, following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. This will be head coach Gautam Gambhir's second successive overseas series challenge, having previously lost 1-3 in Australia. Attention will also be on England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach. They will be led by all-rounder Ben Stokes.

India Tour of England LIVE Telecast - India vs England LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the India vs England, 1st Test match take place?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will take place from Friday, June 20 to Tuesday, June 24 (IST).

Where will the India vs England, 1st Test match be held?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be held at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, England.

What time will the India vs England, 1st Test match start?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, 1st Test match in India?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 1st Test match in India?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)