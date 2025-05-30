India A take on England Lions in their first unofficial Test match against England Lions in Canterbury starting Friday. Abhimanyu Easwaran will be leading the India A side which features a number of prominent faces. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel will take part in the match and they are expected to find a place in the Test team against England as well. The India A squad also features returning names like Shardul Thakur and Karun Nair who will be looking to impress selectors with their performances.

When will the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match start?

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match will be played from May 30 to June 2.

Where is the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match being played?

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match will be played at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury.

The India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test will start at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST).

Where to watch the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match?

The live streaming for the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test match will be available on England Cricket Board's website.

Complete squads -

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

England Lions: James Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes, Max Holden.