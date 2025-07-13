India vice-captain and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was involved in another humorous on-field conversation with a player of the opposition on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's. This time, the person he was chatting to was England opener Ben Duckett. With Pant batting at a lower-than-usual strike rate, Duckett came up to him, asking whether he was playing for a draw. Pant, taken by surprise, threw it back at Duckett, stating that he was playing just like Duckett. The entire conversation was caught on the stump mic.

Here's how the conversation played out:

"Just batting for the draw?" Duckett asked Pant first.

"Same like you?" Pant responded.

"Yeah," replied Duckett, taking Pant by surprise at the opener's admission.

"That's me playing on Day 1," Duckett further added.

Pant is often involved in entertaining chats with his opponents. A maverick with the bat in hand, Pant's dialogues with opposition players often make for humorous hearing.

Pant made 74 off 112 balls on Day 3 of the third Test. Having made a slow start, he ultimately switched gears, slamming eight boundaries and two sixes in his knock. However, Pant was run out trying to steal a quick single, after a terrific throw by England captain Ben Stokes, just on the stroke of Lunch.

It put India to a score of 248/4. India would go on to lose set centurion KL Rahul soon after Lunch. Ravindra Jadeja, however, made a solid 72 to help India reach a first innings score of 387 - exactly what England had made in their first innings.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Ben Stokes' for his phenomenal run-out of Rishabh Pant at the stroke of lunch in the ongoing third Test at Lord's, adding that the England skipper showed great presence of mind in pulling off this act of brilliance.

On the third ball of the 66th over, Pant defended to the off-side off Shoaib Bashir and Stokes at cover point picked the ball and threw it towards the non-striker's end - all in one motion. With some hesitation from Pant to go for a run, the direct hit did catch him short of his crease, leading to him being dismissed for 74.

"It was phenomenal from Stokes. He understood Pant could be the man in danger in the spur of the moment, and he spun around and hit the stumps. That was fantastic cricket. Great presence of mind."

"There is an opening now for England to come back and regroup. If India had not lost a wicket in that session you go in and shoulders are down. There is some encouragement now to come back out refreshed and see if they can make further inroads. Rahul's job is to keep batting on," said Shastri on Sky Sports' broadcast.

With IANS inputs