The Indian cricket team arrived in Birmingham on Wednesday ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston which begins on Friday. The official Twitter handle of Edgbaston shared a video of star India batter Virat Kohli walking with teammate Shubman Gill. As they leave the training ground and are walking away, Kohli abruptly turns around to the cameraman with a serious look on his face before asking "what's up?" and then breaking into a grin. "Love someone as much as Kohli loves Admin," Warwickshire tweeted, responding to the video, with a grab of Kohli grinning at the cameraman.

The Test between England and India is set to begin on Friday.

The match is part of the five-match series that was played last year.

India had taken a 2-1 lead in the series before the fifth Test, which was originally set to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, was postponed hours before the toss due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

Kohli will be key for India as they are likely to play the match without their first choice openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. They were also India's highest run-scorers in the series.

While KL Rahul is ruled out with an injury, Rohit Sharma had tested positive for COVID-19 during India's tour game against Leicestershire.

Promoted

The India captain is bound to be tested again as India remain hopeful that he makes a recovery before the match.

Shubman Gill is set to open for India, while Mayank Agarwal has been drafted into the squad as cover for Rohit Sharma.