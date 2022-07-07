Virat Kohli's lean patch continued in the fifth rescheduled Test against England in Edgbaston, as he could not score big. The former India captain appears to be under pressure as he has not scored a ton in close to three years. With the 2022 T20 World Cup starting in Australia in less than three months' time, Kohli's performance will under focus. In the Edgbaston Test, with regular captain Rohit Sharma out due to COVID-19, Kohli was expected to help interim skipper Jasprit Bumrah as a senior player. He did exactly that.

After the dismissal of England opener Alex Lees in the second innings on the fourth day of the fifth Test, which India lost by seven wickets, Kohli could be seen celebrating animatedly in the middle of the pitch. Journalist George Dobell shared an image of the incident and wrote: "An interesting place to celebrate the wicket of Alex Lees… Pic credit: @dudleyplatypus"

The comment did not go down well with former West Indies pacers Tino Best, who wrote: "Bro y'all Reaching Now FFS …… anyone who's BOLD and brown or black y'all always got a Dammmm problem with anyone who challenges y'all its an issue, I'm tired of reading the English press talk crap about Virat or any player who isn't English."

In another tweet, he wrote: "For sure George you're a real one but the others alway reaching from the English commentators etc etc , tell your mate that Virat isn't a thug he's a modern day Icon simple ……. But then again he isn't English so we would get these types of Articles make them Grovel"