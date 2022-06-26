Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the start of the rearranged Test match against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed through an official release and also posted the information on its Twitter handle. "#TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

Rohit Sharma was part of the team that is taking on Leicestershire in a 4-day tour game ahead of the decisive Test match against England, that will begin from July 1 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Rohit batted in the first innings on Thursday, but didn't come out to bat in India's second innings on Saturday. He scored 25 runs, before getting out in the first innings of the warm-up match.

India leads the Test series against England 2-1. Rohit had earlier captained India to a 2-0 home Test series win over Sri Lanka this year. If he recovers in time for the match in Edgbaston, then it would be his first Test match as captain of the Indian team away from home.

Virat Kohli-led India had taken a 2-1 lead against England last year but the fifth and final test had to be cancelled due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. The BCCI and ECB decided to rearrange the remaining Test match this year.

India will also play three T20Is and three ODIs on the tour apart from the Test match.