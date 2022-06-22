Team India will take on Leicestershire in a four-day Tour game, starting Thursday, June 23. The practice match will give the Rohit Sharma-led side a great opportunity to prepare for their upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England, which start July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The fifth Test will conclude the five-match series that was postponed last year due a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp. With KL Rahul out of the team due to an injury, Shubman Gill is likely to open the Indian innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

When will the India vs Leicestershire Tour match be played?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will be played from June 23 to 26.

Where will the India vs Leicestershire Tour match be played?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will be played at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

What time will the India vs Leicestershire Tour match start?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Leicestershire Tour match?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will not be available on TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Leicestershire Tour match?

The India vs Leicestershire Tour match will be streamed live on Leicestershire County Cricket Club's YouTube channel.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

