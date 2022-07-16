India and England will have all to play for in the third and final ODI at Manchester as the three-match series stands level at 1-1. The first ODI was won by Rohit Sharma's side by 10 wickets, however, England stormed back with a comprehensive win in the second ODI by 100 runs. India's batting disappointed in the second ODI and no one got going and hence the visitors were unable to chase down 247. Virat Kohli failed with the bat as he scored just 16 and in the series decider, the biggest focus would be on form of the star batter. It would also be interesting to see if both teams make any changes to their lineup.

When will the India vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, July 17.

Where will the India vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the India vs England, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match will be starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)