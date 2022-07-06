India and England face-off in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton. India will be boosted by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed the fifth Test after testing positive for Covid last month. England, on the other hand, will see the start of a new era in white-ball cricket with Jos Buttler replacing recently-retired Eoin Morgan at the helm. Buttler has been in dazzling form with the bat, and will now look to succeed as England's white-ball captain.

When will the India vs England, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, July 7.

Where will the India vs England, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs England, 1st T20I match will be played the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

What time will the India vs England, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs England, 1st T20I match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 1st T20I match?

The India vs England, 1st T20I match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, 1st T20I match?

The India vs England, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)