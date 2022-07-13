Skipper Rohit Sharma batted with an aggressive intent in the first ODI after India skittled out England for a meagre 110 in the first ODI at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Rohit brought out his pull and hook shots to good effect against the England pacers' short balls as India cruised towards the target. He played one such shot in the fifth over by David Willey, which resulted in a six. After the shot, the broadcasters showed visuals of a man holding a kid in his arms. Commentators said that the ball, which landed in the stands, had hit the kid. Later, England physios tended to the kid.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's six hits kid

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating spell of fast bowling on way to career best six-wicket haul, helping India skittle out England for 110 in the first ODI. Considering the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch, India decided to put the opposition in and the pacers, especially Bumrah, exploited the conditions perfectly. Bumrah ended with dream figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs and in the process became the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England. It was also England's lowest total against India.

The ball was swinging and seaming around at good pace, making Bumrah and Mohammad Shami (3/31) all the more lethal.

India cruised in the chase as Rohit Sharma stayed unbeaten on 76 (58 balls) while fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan was unbeaten on 31 (54 balls). India lost no wickets as India reached the target in 18.4 overs.